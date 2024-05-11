Citigroup Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $7.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE UAA opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

