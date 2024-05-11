Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Citizens as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

