City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. Sells 800 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CHCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHCO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Hovde Group boosted their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at $10,953,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 215.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

