Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Civeo Stock Down 0.2 %

CVEO opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Civeo has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Research analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 242.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,378 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

