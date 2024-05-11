Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.
Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical
In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
