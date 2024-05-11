Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

