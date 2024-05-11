Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 7.4 %

CLSD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.35. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

