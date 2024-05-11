Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Clearway Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Clearway Energy worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 1,347,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,094. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.94%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

