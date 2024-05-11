CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 122,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 279,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$4.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
