CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,775,120,000 after buying an additional 4,456,050 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 631,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

