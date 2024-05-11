Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Further Reading

