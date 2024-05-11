Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

CCA stock opened at C$57.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$72.56.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.3381924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

