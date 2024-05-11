Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Reiterated by Singular Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Singular Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COIN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

COIN opened at $200.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,922 shares of company stock worth $84,866,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

