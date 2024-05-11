Colliers Securities Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$220.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Colliers Securities from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$208.80.

GSY opened at C$178.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$101.34 and a 12 month high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

