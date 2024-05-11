Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.18

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $56.74, with a volume of 85901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 621,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.