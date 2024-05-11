Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.24. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 4th quarter worth about $1,696,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 197,661 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 48,166 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 394,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

