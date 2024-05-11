Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Issues Earnings Results

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 88,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

