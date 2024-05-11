Comparing Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) and The Competition

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blue Owl Capital Co. III to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors -30.02% -44.63% 0.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million $271.96 million 7.56 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors $1.15 billion $83.26 million 65.59

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Owl Capital Co. III. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors 126 571 872 14 2.49

Blue Owl Capital Co. III currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.87%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.