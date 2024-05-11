Comparing Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group $193.30 million 0.97 $36.66 million $3.84 6.18

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

35.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group 15.28% 11.67% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dacotah Banks and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Volatility and Risk

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Dacotah Banks on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Free Report)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

