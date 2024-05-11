Comparing Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) & Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 8 4 0 2.23 Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ford Motor presently has a consensus target price of $13.74, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Ford Motor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Fisker.

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $176.19 billion 0.27 $4.35 billion $0.97 12.37 Fisker $272.89 million 0.19 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.02

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.21% 17.63% 2.83% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Ford Motor beats Fisker on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

