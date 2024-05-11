Compass Point Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $36.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NMI will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,599 shares of company stock worth $4,200,058 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in NMI by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 152,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

