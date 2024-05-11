CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.85. CompoSecure shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 708,529 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $539.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.