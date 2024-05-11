Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

