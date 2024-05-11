Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 2,132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,838,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,278,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:USTB opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

