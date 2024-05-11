Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 4,806 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAUG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

