Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 233,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

