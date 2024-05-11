Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $2,104,968.87.

On Friday, March 1st, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,134,921.50.

Confluent Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $29.42 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. Barclays boosted their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after acquiring an additional 470,002 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $11,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18,649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 327,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

