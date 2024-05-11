Conflux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.99 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Conflux has a total market cap of $852.55 million and $23.99 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.66 or 0.00707879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00132615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00043591 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00065503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00212603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00101886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,998,952,938 coins and its circulating supply is 4,036,481,157 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,998,827,100.04 with 4,036,327,085.77 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21132324 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $35,249,305.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.