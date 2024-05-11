Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $97.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

