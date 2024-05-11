Contrasting CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
14.4% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. 89.1% of CXApp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of MeridianLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
CXApp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeridianLink has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CXApp
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|MeridianLink
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2.00
MeridianLink has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given MeridianLink’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than CXApp.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CXApp and MeridianLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CXApp
|N/A
|N/A
|$8.35 million
|N/A
|N/A
|MeridianLink
|$303.62 million
|4.22
|-$42.54 million
|($0.54)
|-31.00
CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeridianLink.
Profitability
This table compares CXApp and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CXApp
|N/A
|26.84%
|20.93%
|MeridianLink
|-14.01%
|-6.77%
|-3.59%
Summary
CXApp beats MeridianLink on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CXApp
CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions. In addition, the company provides analytics and business intelligence tools through MeridianLink Engage, MeridianLink Consulting, MeridianLink Data Connect, and MeridianLink Insight; Data Verification Software Solution, a cloud-based order fulfillment hub for bankers and credit officers; and loan origination systems, other credit decisioning tools, and additional solution modules. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.
