Contrasting CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. 89.1% of CXApp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of MeridianLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CXApp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeridianLink has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 1 0 3.00 MeridianLink 2 4 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CXApp and MeridianLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

MeridianLink has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given MeridianLink’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than CXApp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CXApp and MeridianLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp N/A N/A $8.35 million N/A N/A MeridianLink $303.62 million 4.22 -$42.54 million ($0.54) -31.00

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeridianLink.

Profitability

This table compares CXApp and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp N/A 26.84% 20.93% MeridianLink -14.01% -6.77% -3.59%

Summary

CXApp beats MeridianLink on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions. In addition, the company provides analytics and business intelligence tools through MeridianLink Engage, MeridianLink Consulting, MeridianLink Data Connect, and MeridianLink Insight; Data Verification Software Solution, a cloud-based order fulfillment hub for bankers and credit officers; and loan origination systems, other credit decisioning tools, and additional solution modules. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

