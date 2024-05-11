Contrasting Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -13.82% -0.46% -0.45% Hess Midstream 10.18% 34.38% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Concept Energy and Hess Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hess Midstream 0 3 3 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hess Midstream has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

92.4% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and Hess Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $150,000.00 N/A -$20,000.00 ($0.03) -40.33 Hess Midstream $1.35 billion 5.89 $118.60 million $2.21 15.88

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats New Concept Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.