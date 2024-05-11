Contrasting Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TruGolf and Johnson Outdoors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors $663.84 million 0.58 $19.53 million $0.47 80.17

Analyst Ratings

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf.

This is a summary of current recommendations for TruGolf and Johnson Outdoors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TruGolf has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40% Johnson Outdoors 0.82% 0.97% 0.71%

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats TruGolf on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

