Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading Down 9.6%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.03 and last traded at C$5.18. 540,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 479,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.56.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.599777 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$50,895.00. Insiders have bought 11,590 shares of company stock valued at $66,944 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.