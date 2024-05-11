Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPLF. CIBC raised Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.21.

CPLF traded up C$1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,451. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

