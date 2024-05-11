COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $4,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $407,496,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,685,000.

Shares of CDP stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -109.26%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.