Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Mark R. Witkowski Sells 50,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.8 %

CNM opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,771,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $69,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.