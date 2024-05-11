CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

CXW has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 746,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,860. CoreCivic has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

