Cormark Increases Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$9.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.69.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.83. 271,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,366. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.15. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Insiders have sold 115,226 shares of company stock worth $696,932 in the last ninety days. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

