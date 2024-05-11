Cormark Raises 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$6.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on VNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Insiders have purchased 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
