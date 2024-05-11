Cormark Raises 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$6.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNP

5N Plus Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE VNP opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Insiders have purchased 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.