Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 15,397 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of HBI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.96. 9,087,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879,714. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

