Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 5,076 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. BellRing Brands accounts for about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after buying an additional 51,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.83. 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,691. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.