Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 1,282 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 49.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 362,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.