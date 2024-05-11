Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 30,609 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 617.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 573,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW remained flat at $6.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,658. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

