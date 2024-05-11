Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. 4,104,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,369. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,664 shares of company stock worth $5,449,893 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

