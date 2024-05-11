Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $93.73 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 41.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 2.30% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $93,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,495. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

