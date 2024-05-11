Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. CRH accounts for approximately 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CRH by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $83.77. 5,060,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,997. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

