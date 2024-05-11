Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 715,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.46. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

