Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in DoorDash by 685.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,082 shares of company stock valued at $63,970,010. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,495. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.33, a PEG ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

