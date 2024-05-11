Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in MasterBrand by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 599,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,521. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

