Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 12,714 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Oscar Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OSCR traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

