Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 8,160 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,262,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,953,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

